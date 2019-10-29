LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seymour built a giant tribute to one of its favorite sons, John Mellencamp, with a giant mural, and the musician recently took a trip back to his hometown to see it.
Artist Pamela Bliss posted video on Facebook on Tuesday of Mellencamp visiting the mural.
He even took some time to sign the guitar on the mural, which is on the side of the This Old Guitar Music Store. The singer is also a painter himself.
An exhibit featuring works by Mellencamp and his family is open in Seymour until Nov. 2.
