LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following the full release of an hour-long recording in 2018, in which John Schnatter is heard using a racist slur, he said in an interview with WDRB News it was taken out of context.
Schnatter claims it was a set up in which Laundry Service — a third-party media training company — and the Papa John's board of directors used to push him out as CEO of the company.
"What bothers me is Colonel Sanders called blacks n****," Schnatter can be heard saying in the recorded meeting from 2018. "I'm like, I have never used that word. And they get away with it."
Schnatter admitted Thursday he should've never used the term, although it was used as a commentary against racism.
"I wish I had never said the word, because it gave them an excuse to take my company away from me," Schnatter said.
He said attention should be focused on a different N-word.
"The N-word is atrocious. It's horrific. It's a hurtful word," he said. "But I think the worst N-word in the Black vocabulary is the word 'neglect.' Neglect. I think you have to treat everybody with respect and dignity and give people the resources and the opportunities moving forward. Neglect: That's the N-word."
In late 2020, former FBI director and federal judge Louis Freeh issued a report following a third-party investigation into the incident. Freeh's report agreed with Schnatter, claiming that the former CEO was subject to baseless claims that failed to provide context. The report concluded that Schnatter stressed disdain for racism in the recorded meeting and at no time expressed beliefs that could be described as bigoted.
"What Louis Freeh did is what the board of directors at Papa John's should've done: He did an investigation," Schnatter said when asked his thoughts on the report. "What he found out and what he showed was by the board being inactive and not doing anything, they perpetuated a false narrative and did tremendous damage to the employees, the franchisees and to me and my family."
Since Papa John's moved its company headquarters from Louisville to Atlanta, Schnatter said it has cost hundreds of people their jobs. He claims it was part of a master plan of the board of directors.
"Hundreds of families that lost their job because Olivia Kirtley and Steve Ritchie wanted to steal the company for their own benefit," he said.
However, the former head man of Papa John's International praised the franchisees, whom he said will receive $1 billion when he wins an ongoing lawsuit against Laundry Services for salvaging his name, reputation and integrity.
"They don't need me. They're doing great," Schnatter said. "I think Shaquille (O'Neil) is a very good spokesperson. They should use him more."
Schnatter told WDRB News that he has no intentions of being back in the driver's seat of the company for the time-being.
"Enjoy the ride, let things happen that are good, and if you get in trouble, give me a call," he said in a nod to franchisees.
