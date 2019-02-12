LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Schnatter was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter in Louisville on Tuesday night after being shown on ESPN.
The founder of Papa John's was seen wearing a University of Kentucky shirt sitting in the first row behind UK head coach John Calipari during the Wildcats' game against LSU. Schnatter, who has long been a donor for both UK athletics and its business school as well as a Wildcats fan, was sitting in his "regular" seats, per Kyle Tucker of The Athletic.
Many on Twitter took note of Schnatter's ESPN cameo:
Papa John, who had his name on the business school and football stadium at Louisville prior to his scandal, seems to be a Kentucky fan now pic.twitter.com/Y8gyc6Sgho— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 13, 2019
Many of the social media comments centered around Schnatter's ties to the University of Louisville. Schnatter had his name taken off the Cardinals' football stadium in 2018 after he admitted to using the "N-word" on a corporate conference call. Before that, Schnatter drew the ire of Cardinals fans when, as a member of the U of L Athletic Association Board, he advocated for the removal of Athletics Director Tom Jurich and men's basketball coach Rick Pitino. Both men were dealing with scandals surrounding the basketball program at the time.
Below are more social media comments on Schnatter's appearance at Rupp Arena:
Papa John appears to have dropped Louisville almost as fast as they dropped him 😬 pic.twitter.com/3YJAd2tADl— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 13, 2019
Kentucky was on a 10 game winning streak, then... pic.twitter.com/1Q8SHHaPWw— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 13, 2019
