LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Schnatter has a new year's resolution for 2020 -- and it involves eating a lot of pizza.
The founder of Papa John's posted on Instagram Tuesday night that his resolution for 2020 is, "to beat my record of 40 pizzas in 30 days."
The post is a reference to comments Schnatter made earlier this year in an exclusive interview with WDRB's Stephan Johnson, in which he claimed to consume 40 pizzas in a month.
"I've had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days, and it's not the same pizza," Schnatter said in the November interview. "It's not the same product. It doesn't taste as good."
Schnatter's claims of pizza consumption quickly went viral, becoming fodder for late-night comedy shows.
In his Instagram post Tuesday night, Schnatter appears to be having some holiday fun with the controversy.
Related:
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.