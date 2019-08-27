LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hollywood legend John Travolta made a flub at Monday night's MTV Video Music Awards involving a Louisville performer that's gone viral.
According to Fox News, while presenting the award for Video of the Year to Taylor Swift for her hit song "You Need to Calm Down," Travolta mistook Swift for "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Jade Jolie.
Jolie currently works as a performer at Play Dance Bar, which is located in the Butchertown neighborhood in Louisville. Jolie's profile was raised after appearing in the fifth season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" in 2013.
Jolie was one of several high-profile performers who appeared in Swift's music video, which calls for a stop to hate against the LGBTQ community.
Jolie posted a tweet after the show writing, "Aaaahhh the most magical night EVER! So proud of my queen @taylorswift13 for snatching Videos for Good & Video Of The Year at the @vmas tonight."
Aaaahhh the most magical night EVER! So proud of my queen @taylorswift13 for snatching Videos for Good & Video Of The Year at the @vmas tonight👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QLGvQixHAZ— Jade Jolie (@QueenJadeJolie) August 27, 2019
Swift hasn't commented about Monday night's mistake.
This isn't Travolta's first slip up during a live awards show. He famously mispronounced singer Idina Menzel's name at the 2014 Oscars when introducing her to sing the smash hit "Let it Go" from the movie "Frozen."
