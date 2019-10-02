LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A journalism legend is coming to town.
Bob Woodward, an associate editor of The Washington Post, is scheduled to be in Louisville on Oct. 16 to receive the 2019 Brandeis Medal from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law.
Woodward is perhaps most famous for his reporting of the Nixon Watergate scandal alongside journalist Carl Bernstein. He won a Pulitzer Prize in 1973 for that coverage, which was made famous in the book "All the President's Men," as well as the motion picture by the same name.
Woodward was awarded a second Pulitzer Prize in 2003 as the lead reporter for coverage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Woodward is scheduled to receive the award during an Oct. 16 dinner and presentation at the Louisville Marriott Downtown at 280 West Jefferson Street. During the presentation, Woodward will be interviewed by Howard Fineman, a Louisville law graduate and journalist, about his life and career.
The dinner and presentation will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A cash bar will precede the dinner. Tickets are $100 per person and will be available online through Oct. 9. After that date, tickets will cost $125.
To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.