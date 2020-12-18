LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- WDRB in the Morning was able to deliver a big check and lots of ornaments to the Home of the Innocents.
For the past few weeks, people in the community have sent WDRB ornaments for Jude's Jingle Tree. Many generous viewers also sent cash donations for the Home of the Innocents.
WDRB presented Home of the Innocents with a check for $7,879.
$5,000 was donated by WDRB and the remaining $2,879 was donated by generous viewers.
"We are so grateful for the support of WDRB and the viewers as well. I've been watching over the past couple weeks each morning Jude as you've shown the ornaments and talked about the letters. We are so fortunate to have such a supportive community," said Paul Robinson, President and CEO of Home of the Innocents.
The Home of the Innocents provides care to children who have experienced trauma.
Thank you to everyone who sent an ornament or donation! This would not have been possible with out you all.
