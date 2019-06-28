LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has refused to dismiss a West Buechel police officer's lawsuit against the Oldham County Police Department.
Dennis Clark, 65, claims he wasn't hired by the department because of his age, but court documents filed by the county argue Clark wasn't hired because he provided false information and made inappropriate Facebook posts.
According to previous reporting, the county also pointed to Clark yelling a swear word and talking about killing a suspect in a training video. In the video, he appears to shout, "Kill that mother-[EXPLETIVE]!"
Earlier this week, a judge issued an order saying Clark's case against the department can move forward, but the county can appeal the ruling.
