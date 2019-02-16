LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He's accused of stealing guns, cars, and leading police on a high-speed chase, and a judge called his criminal history one of the worst she's seen this week.
After several days on the run, Anthony Grigsby faced a Jefferson County Judge for the first time Saturday morning.
Grigsby was on the run, wanted by Louisville Metro Police, Kentucky State Police, and police in Meade and Breckinridge counties. Now, he faces a long list of charges from multiple agencies.
Police say Grigsby's crime spree started last week in Breckinridge County, where the sheriff's office says he was involved in three stolen vehicles and two home invasions.
Breckinridge County Sheriff Todd Pate said Grigsby was first confronted by police at a Hometown Auto Supply store, but sped away, clipping an officer in the process.
"He just had absolutely no regard for human life at all," Pate said. "He was traveling over a hundred miles an hour, the roads were wet, passing on curves and hills, running cars off the road."
Police say after he fled from the auto supply store, he crashed the vehicle he was in and broke into two homes, stealing a shotgun and another vehicle.
Louisville Metro Police eventually caught up with Grigsby and arrested him Friday morning. Police say he was caught with drugs and one of the stolen guns.
In court Saturday morning, Grigsby's alleged run and record got the attention of the judge.
"This is probably one of the worst criminal histories I have seen this week," she said.
As a result of the long list of charges and history, Grigsby's $50,000 cash bond was increased to $250,000 cash, with no bail credit, as he is considered a danger to the public and a flight risk.
Grigsby's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 26. He is still facing other charges in Breckinridge and Meade counties.
