LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of kidnapping his estranged wife and taking her on a wild ride pleaded not guilty Monday morning.
A judge called the accusations against Steven Jones "troubling."
Police say the 43-year-old got into the back of his estranged wife's car on Wednesday while she was at a Louisville gas station.
He reportedly hit her in the head with a gun several times, fired the gun inside the car, and drove to Carroll County.
The woman escaped when the car ran out of gas.
She was treated at the hospital.
Jones is not allowed to have guns or contact the victim, as the case plays out in court.
