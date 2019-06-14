LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man police say tried to run over Kentucky State troopers was in court Friday morning facing a long list of charges.
Twenty-six-year-old Thomas Trummer from Irvington was wanted for several charges when police found him around 6 o'clock Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of the Hotel Louisville at 2nd and Broadway.
When the troopers approached Trummer's car, a black Chevrolet sedan, they said he rear-ended a patrol car before swerving his vehicle at the troopers.
When troopers approached him, police say he tried to run over them with his car. At least one KSP trooper shot at Trummer as he drove away. Police say Trummer ditched his car on the interstate, but police found him near the river.
Trummer now faces more than two dozen new charges, including wanton endangerment and DUI. The judge kept his cash only bond at $100,000 and called him a danger to the community.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.