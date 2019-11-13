JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville man charged with attempted murder of a police officer has been found guilty but mentally ill.
Oscar Kays was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, battery and resisting arrest. He was 79 when police say he shot Trooper Morgenn Evans during a traffic stop near the corner of West Park Place and Jefferson Street in December 2017. The trooper's head was skimmed by the bullet.
Because this was a bench trial, Judge Steven Fleece, not a jury, decided on the verdict.
Police say Evans pulled Kays over on Dec. 12, 2017, suspecting him of driving under the influence. During their interaction, Kays started firing a handgun, and a shot grazed Evans in the head.
Evans did fire back, but Kays got away with Evans in pursuit. Kays drove to his home on Houston Drive, where he was eventually arrested after a confrontation with police.
The bench trial began Tuesday, with Evans becoming emotional during his testimony as he told the court he didn't know if he was going to live or die that night.
On Wednesday, Dr. Wayne Herner, a psychologist, testified that he administered several tests on Kays in January. Herner told the court he believes Kays has a type of dementia, based on his behavior. He also testified that Kays laughs at inappropriate times and has no verbal filter.
To be exact, Herner said he believes Kays has "behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia."
"He's responding in the moment, rather than thinking things through," Herner said.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Merritt Toomey also took the stand, discussing the scene at Kays' home that night. Although he was not at the scene of the shooting, he was part of the investigation at Kays' home.
The defense also called a nurse from the Clark County Jail to discuss Kays' mental and physical health. She told the court her examination revealed Kays had several medical issues and was disoriented at times.
Closing arguments wrapped up a little after noon.
Kays' attorney did not deny that he is guilty of battery and resisting arrest, but said he is not guilty of attempted murder. He says Kays' intent was to get home, not to kill.
The prosecution argued that Kays did intend to kill Evans, and noted that Evans still has bullet fragments in his head.
Kays will be formerly sentenced on Dec. 12.
