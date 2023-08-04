LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An Oldham County judge has denied a request to lower the bond of a man police say was stopped with body armor and a small arsenal as he was allegedly on his way to kill his family.
Defense attorney Robin Bennett argued in a motion filed last week that Kenneth Gregory has no criminal history, including even a minor traffic offense, and the current $100,000 bond is "excessive to ensure his appearance at court and the continued safety of the public."
But Oldham Circuit Court Judge Jerry Crosby ruled Thursday that based on the evidence, Gregory is “a danger to others if released” and the current bond was not excessive.
The judge noted that Gregory was arrested with multiple weapons near the home of family members he threatened to kill.
In his order, he said the defense could ask for a full bond hearing where both sides put on evidence and he would take up the issue again.
A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for Oct. 5.
The prosecutor has said he “absolutely” disagrees with lowering the bond in this “very significant and disturbing case” and said it needs to be higher.
Bennett – and Gregory's family - has argued that Oldham County police should have taken Gregory to a mental health hospital instead of arresting him on four charges of attempted murder. She has had family members testify in court that he was only a danger to himself.
Oldham County Police have argued they prevented a mass shooting when Gregory was stopped after threatening to kill his family.
Police stopped Gregory near a family member's home on May 20 armed with a loaded AK-47 and a 9mm handgun, as well as several loaded AK-47 magazines and 9mm magazines — a total of about 400 rounds of ammunition — and body armor in the truck.
And prosecutors played a voicemail from Gregory to his father. "I'm going to kill you. I'm going to kill your wife. I'm going to kill your **** family. … And I'm on the way to do so right now," according to the audio.
A body cam video played during the June hearing showed Gregory's step-sister in hysterics about the threats to kill her and other family members.
In a call Gregory made from jail, that was played during the hearing, he told his father he was on suicide watch "because of you." His father said "you want to kill your family, what the **** is wrong with you? ... You need to quit blaming us for your decisions in life."
However, Gregory's stepmother, Christine, testified she never feared Gregory would hurt the family after they got into an argument on May 20. She said she called police "to get him help," adding that he has refused to get mental health treatment in the past.
"He's threatened to kill us before, but never acted on them," Christine Gregory said.
She said she asked police why they didn't just take Gregory to the hospital but was not given an answer.
And Christine Gregory testified that he had all of the weapons in his vehicle because he had been at the Knob Creek Gun Range.
Gregory's father, Kenneth Gregory Sr., also testified that his son had been at a "shooting class" on May 20 and they had invited him to dinner before he became angry and they asked him to leave.
Kenneth Gregory, with tears in his eyes, said his son told him so many times he didn't want to live that he became immune to it.
"I should have done more," he testified.
