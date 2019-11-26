LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who admitted to intentionally driving his car into a group of people in 2017 has been denied shock probation.
Police arrested Chad Erdley in January 2017 after he drove into a group of people standing near a food truck on South Third Street Road. Two of the nine people he hit died. According to court records, Erdley admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana hours earlier.
Erdley is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to charges of manslaughter, wanton endangerment and assault in May.
Earlier this month, Erdley asked for shock probation, saying he's a changed man. He also apologized to victims and their family members in the courtroom.
Some accepted the apology, but told the judge they still don't believe Erdley should be released early.
