LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge dismissed most of the charges Tuesday against a Louisville man arrested in connection with the shooting of a child at a Louisville playground.
Citing a lack of probable cause, a Jefferson County District Court judge dismissed charges of complicity to first-degree assault and complicity to first-degree wanton endangerment against 22-year-old Dewann Billups.
As of Wednesday afternoon, he was still in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $10,000 bond on a third charge of Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Billups was originally accused of engaging in a Jan. 12 shootout with several others, resulting in a child at a Louisville playground being caught in the crossfire. The incident took place near the intersection of Dena Drive and Manslick Court in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood. According to court documents, Billups was in a vehicle with two others that exchanged fire with people in another vehicle.
Police said one of Billups' accomplices fired a shot, and the bullet hit an 8-year-old boy who was playing at a nearby playground on Carl Court. That child was seriously injured, according to court documents.
But during a court hearing on Jan. 25, a district court judge dismissed both the complicity to first-degree assault and the complicity to first-degree wanton endangerment charges. According to court documents, the charges were both dismissed without prejudice, meaning Billups can't be charged with them again.
A spokeswoman for the Louisville metro Police Department declined to comment, given that the case is ongoing.
WDRB has reached out to the County Attorney's Office for comment and is waiting to hear back.
This story may be updated.
Related stories:
- Man arrested after child shot in crossfire at a Louisville playground
- 8-year-old Louisville boy released from hospital after taking stray bullet to the chest
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.