LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge doubled the bond for two women charged with breaking into a pregnant woman's apartment, punching her and then shooting her. Police say it was all to collect a debt.
Kayla Morris and Danazia Whitfield were arraigned on assault and robbery charges on Friday. They started with $500,000 bonds -- until they saw a judge who doubled them to $1 million.
According to an arrest report, Morris, 21, and Whitfield, 20, broke into a West Oak Street apartment Wednesday afternoon. Police say the two destroyed the woman's apartment, punched her in the face, then started shooting in the apartment.
A bullet grazed the woman, who is seven months pregnant. We're told she and her unborn child are expected to survive.
When police found Morris and Whitfield, they reportedly admitted to everything.
In court, Whitfield indicated that she couldn't hear or talk, so everything was written down for her. But right after her arraignment court the two women were close to each other.
When Judge Amber Wolf saw them talking to one another in the holding area, she wasn't happy. She had just signed orders for Morris and Whitfield to stay away from each other.
"We just ordered them to have no contact," she said. A court official replied, "I know. "Well, can we make sure Corrections knows that then," Wolf said.
Along with having to stay away from each other, Morris and Whitfield can't talk to the victim and they can't have guns.
