LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just a day after being nominated to serve on Jefferson Circuit Court, Judge Eric Haner has secured the job.
Haner thanked Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear for appointing him to the office of Circuit Judge for the 30th Judicial Circuit, Division 1, of Kentucky in a Facebook post Friday.
Judge Haner served as district court judge for almost eight years and is a former civil trial attorney.
"I look forward to continuing my service to the community in Jefferson Circuit Court!" Haner said in the Facebook post.
With the judge leaving district court, the Judicial Nominating Commission will nominate three people for the position sometime in the future.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.