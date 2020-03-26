LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Most of Metro Louisville is shut down, but the wheels of justice are still turning. Jefferson County courtrooms are still open.
There are signs posted on the doors at the Hall of Justice and the Judicial Center in downtown Louisville informing visitors that there are new guidelines in place in the court system.
As a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic, cases are moving a little more slowly than usual.
"The justice system is open," said Jefferson Chief Circuit Judge Angela M. Bisig. "There are 13 circuit court judges and 17 district. We're all working."
Earlier this month, COVID-19 shut down part of the judicial system, but Judge Bisig explained what's being done to keep the wheels of justice moving.
"We are continuing to hold criminal hearings -- cases in which people have charges that landed them in custody, in our jail," she said.
Meanwhile, Louisville Metro Police have also scaled back coverage, but Judge Bisig said the courts are still there for emergencies. That includes domestic violence cases.
"Not only are we still continuing to hear those, our domestic violence intake center here at the courthouse is still open 24-hours a day," she said.
Anyone scheduled to appear in court should also expect things to look a little different.
"Many of our hearings are being held over the phone," Bisig said. "They're being held using Zoom and Skype and other technologies."
Despite the slowdown, Judge Bisig said the laws are being enforced, even in cases where people test positive for COVID-19 and refuse to self-isolate.
"During this crisis, the health department has the ability to ask someone to self-isolate or quarantine if they're testing positive for the virus," explained Judge Bisig. "And there could be cases where we, as a community, need a person to adhere to that order; the judicial system is here to enforce that as well."
Both The Hall of Justice and Judicial Center have been fully sanitized since the COVID-19 outbreak.
