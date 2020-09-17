JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A judge cleared the courtroom in Joseph Oberhansley's second murder trial Thursday after he interrupted testimony from witnesses.
Prosecutors say Oberhansley raped and murdered Tammy Jo Blanton in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, 2014, inside her Jeffersonville home. According to court documents, he allegedly removed, cooked and ate some of her organs before he was arrested.
Oberhansley spoke out twice Thursday, saying the testimony of a former Jeffersonville Detective was speculation. The judge cleared the courtroom for about 15 minutes before the trial resumed.
It's not the first time Oberhansley has spoken out during court appearances over the past six years. Last August during a pretrial hearing, Oberhansley addressed Clark County Circuit Court Judge Vicki Carmichael, saying: "Your honor, I have a simple solution to all of this. My statements in the video evidence need to be suppressed."
In testimony earlier this week, a friend of Blanton's said Blanton told her Oberhansley raped her several days before her mutilated body was found in her bathtub under a shower curtain.
On Thursday, the detective was asked if rape victims typically shower or wash themselves after being raped, and that's when Oberhansley shouted out that the detective was speculating.
This is day five of testimony in the trial. On Wednesday a detective told jurors that most of Blanton's heart and brain had been removed. During the taped police interview, Oberhansley said he "ate her heart and it's part of me now." Experts said tests found Blanton's DNA in a frying pan and on a plate and utensils in her home.
The jury also heard that Blanton had blunt force injuries all over her body.
The trial is being held in Jeffersonville, with jurors from Allen County, because of the publicity the case has received since 2014. Oberhansley was originally scheduled to stand trial in August 2019, but it ended in a mistrial during testimony from the first witness. He was found incompetent for a second trial in January and sent to a mental hospital. It was later determined that his competency had been restored during a second stay there.
Oberhansley is charged with murder, rape, abuse of a corpse and burglary. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.
