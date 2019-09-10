LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man who spent more than a decade in prison can proceed with a lawsuit against the state over time spent behind bars for the murders of his wife and two children.
David Camm, a former Indiana State Police trooper, spent 13 years in prison after being twice convicted of murdering his wife, Kim, and two children, Brad and Jill, in the garage of their Georgetown home nearly 19 years ago on Sept. 28, 2000.
Camm was then acquitted in his third trial and filed a $30 million lawsuit against the state of Indiana, claiming members of the legal system and law enforcement were negligent in their investigation and engaged in malicious prosecution.
On Tuesday, a federal appeals court ruled that suit can more forward, reversing the decision of a lower court that threw out the case. Camm later appealed that ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals seventh circuit in Chicago.
In a Feb. 2018 interview with WDRB News shortly after that case was dismissed, Camm said he wouldn't give up the fight.
Court records say prosecutors and expert witnesses contributed false statements and withheld crucial information, either intentionally or with reckless disregard for the truth.
Camm has already settled a lawsuit against Floyd County for $450,000.
Charles Boney, who maintains his innocence, is serving a 225-year sentence for the Camm murders. Prosecutors say his DNA and hand prints were found at the scene.
