LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has denied a request to throw out a confession made by the teenager accused of fatally shooting two students at Marshall County High School, near Benton, Kentucky, in 2018.
According to court documents, Gabriel Parker, now 17 years old, confessed to the Jan. 23, 2018, shootings within minutes of being taken into custody. After Parker surrendered, police said he was asked if there were "any others" involved in the shootings. He reportedly replied, "No. It was me. I did it."
Parker's attorneys argued police didn't properly administer his Miranda rights and didn't properly contact Parker's mother. A judge ruled Parker's confession was voluntary, however, and wasn't coerced, meaning his Miranda rights were not violated.
Parker is accused of killing fellow students Preston Cope and Bailey Holt. He is charged with two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault.
