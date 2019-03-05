John Gaskins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who kidnapped two sisters at knife point has been sentenced to prison.

A judge ordered John Gaskins to serve 10 years behind bars for kidnapping and more time for assault and theft.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

Last March, Gaskins kidnapped a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old girl from their Hardin County driveway and took them to a cabin in Meade County.

One was an ex-girlfriend.

When Gaskins left with the 16-year-old, the 17-year-old was able to break free and called 911.

Troopers tracked his cell phone to northern Kentucky.

A witness saw Gaskins choking the 16-year-old after a car crash.

Both girls suffered minor injuries.

