LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A judge sentenced a southern Indiana man to 10 years in prison Wednesday for possessing meth.
Robert Bartlett was arrested in June 2019, when Indiana State Police troopers went to his Hanover, Indiana, home looking for two suspects in an armed robbery that had occurred in Jefferson County, Indiana, the day before.
Instead of finding the suspects, Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter said the troopers found evidence of "suspected drug dealing" — meth and paraphernalia, including glass and metal pipes, a digital scale and plastic baggies.
Bartlett previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine. He was also found to be a habitual felony offender due to several prior convictions on unrelated felonies.
