LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has ordered a woman to serve 30 days in jail for stabbing her cousin to death.
The ruling came down on Wednesday.
Earlier this year, Laquinta Pearson pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, according to an assistant commonwealth's attorney. She was charged with stabbing her cousin, Antione Pearson, to death at the Park Hill Apartments on South 11th Street in January 2017.
Police say it started with a fight during a birthday party.
Besides the 30 days in jail, Pearson will also serve five years of probation.
