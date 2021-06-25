LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of shooting a man on a motorcycle earlier this month was in court Friday, charged with attempted murder.
Police say 30-year-old Christopher Salmon and several others shot the victim six times as he was riding a motorcycle at Ilex Avenue and Shasta Trail on June 14. Court documents state the victim was hit in his neck, chest, both arms and abdomen.
The victim was found in a ditch, near his motorcycle, after the shooting. Police said they collected seven shell casings from the scene. Salmon and his accomplices knew the victim, according to court documents.
The victim remains hospitalized and may be permanently paralyzed from the chest down if he survives.
Salmon's attorney entered a not guilty plea for him. His bond was set at 100,000 full cash.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.