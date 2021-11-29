LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Henry County man charged with attempted murder of a police officer was given a $500,000 bond Monday in court.
Marvin Galvez, 21, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and wanton endangerment charges through a video arraignment in Henry County.
Eminence Police Mike Chief Wells said officers were called just after 8:45 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to a domestic incident that also involved two women: Galvez's mom and her daughter. He said Emineince Maj. John Dudinskie and Galvez exchanged gunfire. Galvez reportedly fired 12 shots at Dudinskie, who fired three shots back. Neither of them were injured, Wells said.
"He came out threatening our officer, 'If you don't leave I'm going to shoot,'" Wells said of Galvez. "The officer placed his vehicle between the suspect and the victims."
Kentucky State Police is investigating the case. There is officer body camera video and school surveillance video, but nothing has been released yet.
