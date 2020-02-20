LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prosecutors say a Louisville mother had been partying for three days before she was found passed out on top of her infant daughter after a car crash early Wednesday.
That baby, identified by family members as 3-month-old Charvi Scruggs, died of asphyxiation, according to prosecutors.
Ebony Moore is charged with manslaughter in connection with her child's death. A not guilty plea was entered for her in Jefferson District Court Thursday morning.
Police say the car was still running and in drive when they arrived at the scene at 32nd Street near Magnolia around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 19. Court documents say Moore was "laying on top of her infant child" in the driver's seat. Family members say the child was not in a car seat. Police say the child was unresponsive when officers arrived, and was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
According to court documents, results of toxicology tests indicate Moore's blood alcohol level was 0.175% at the time of the crash. She also tested positive for amphetamine, opiates, THC and cocaine. Police say Moore admitted to drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and taking ecstasy and muscle relaxers before getting behind the wheel.
In court Thursday, prosecutors said Moore had been "partying for three days" before the crash. An assistant county attorney asked the judge to increase her bond from $10,000 to $100,000.
"I had an opportunity to speak with the detective this morning," she said. "It seems like Ms. Moore admitted to the detective that she had been partying for three days. That was confirmed by other individuals with her child who was three months old. She struck a parked vehicle. When they found her she was completely laid out on the child who did die from asphyxiation. I think obviously, with these kinds of charges, we have a risk not only to the individuals in the car, but to anyone virtually driving on the roads."
An attorney speaking on Moore's behalf objected, but the judge agreed to to the bond increase. The bond was set at $100,000.
Relatives told us Moore is not a bad person, and that she made a mistake.
In addition to manslaughter, Moore is also charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol (aggravated circumstances).
