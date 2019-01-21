LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman he met at a party last fall was in court Monday.
The woman told police she met 40-year-old Byron Seymour, who offered to take her home from a party on Oct. 26, 2018.
According to court documents, Seymour began "acting strange" on the way home, and refused to let the woman get out of the car. Police say she tried to jump out of the moving car, so Seymour pulled into a gravel lot.
Investigators say that's when Seymour jumped on top of the woman, punching and choking her before raping her.
In court Monday Seymour pleaded not guilty to rape, kidnapping, wanton endangerment, and assault.
His bond was set at $50,000.
