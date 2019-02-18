LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with posting images of young children performing sex acts online is being held on a $500,000 full cash bond.
Police arrested 40-year-old Thomas Cannon at his home over the weekend, after he allegedly sent the images to an undercover officer while chatting online.
Investigators say the children in the images were 3 years old.
The FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force and LMPD's Internet Crimes Against Children unit took part in the investigation.
Police say Cannon sent seven images to the undercover officer. Three images showed two of his family members engaged in a sex act.
According to the arrest report, Cannon admitted to the undercover officer that he engaged in sexual contact with the young family members.
Cannon is charged with three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and seven counts of distributing child porn.
During a court hearing on Feb. 18, prosecutors asked the judge to raise Cannon's bond from $100,000 to $500,000.
"It is the county's motion to increase the bond to $500,000 full cash," said Cristen Southard, assistant county attorney. "The county's position is he certainly presents a danger as previously stated to some of our most vulnerable victims in our community."
The judge agreed, and also ordered Cannon to have no contact with the victims, and no internet access.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.