LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bond was set at $20,000 for a Louisville man accused of robbing a business in the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week.
Sherone Brown, 42, was identified through the anonymous LMPD tipline Thursday, and arrested hours after LMPD asked the public for help on its Facebook page. LMPD praised the public for the quick tips.
Brown was wanted for the March 5 robbery of the Metro PCS located on Amy Avenue near West Market Street in the Shawnee neighborhood. Court documents state that Brown was arguing with an employee a refund, when he demanded the business cash. The employee refused to hand it over until Brown went to his car and came back with a gun.
Brown is charged with one count of first degree robbery.
During his court appearance on March 8, a judge told Brown he is not eligible for a work-release program because of the seriousness of the charge.
