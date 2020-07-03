LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has temporarily halted some of Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 pandemic-related executive orders after a lawsuit from Kentucky's attorney general.
The judge granted a statewide temporary restraining order that applies to executive orders related to day cares and automobile racetracks.
The lawsuit, filed by Attorney General Daniel Cameron and some northern Kentucky businesses, challenges the constitutionality of Beshear's use of executive power during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a hearing this week, Circuit Court Judge Richard A. Brueggemann ruled in favor of the Kentucky businesses.
Cameron and the businesses argue that since the declaration of an emergency on March 6, Beshear has issued complex, overly broad and often conflicting orders.
“While there is no doubt a need to protect public health during this pandemic, our Constitution expressly prohibits one person from controlling every aspect of life for Kentuckians," Cameron said in a news release. "The statewide temporary restraining order issued today suggests the court shares our concern that the Governor’s executive orders are arbitrary and violate the constitution.”
Beshear's office said in a news release that the ruling puts Kentuckians in danger.
“This ruling is dangerous and would lessen and eliminate important protections that numerous states are using to stop the spread of the coronavirus," the office said. "The ruling lessening day care protections comes on the same day that we learned 300 children in Texas day cares have contracted the virus.
Beshear's office said it would file papers to move the case directly to the Court of Appeals and state Supreme Court.
"An attorney general should protect people, not put their lives in danger,” Beshear's office said.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.