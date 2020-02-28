INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDRB) — A Marion County judge needs the weekend to consider the state’s request to search Wildlife in Need, a Charlestown zoo with a checkered history marked by allegations of animal abuse and neglect.
During the five-hour hearing in Indianapolis, there was impassioned testimony about animal abuse and filthy zoo conditions countered by sharp arguments that sometimes turned testy. The hearing happened weeks after Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill sued the zoo and owner Tim Stark and argued the history of animal abuse is cause to close Wildlife in Need.
According to the lawsuit:
- Animals such as primates have been forced to live in dog cages and bird cages
- Stark has had numerous tigers declawed when there was no medical need to do so and has stated "declawing them just makes it easier to play with them."
- In 2017, Stark punched a sloth in the face when the animal did not want to come out for pictures with guests
- In spring 2017, Stark housed a sick camel in a muddy enclosure where the animal died
- In April 2018, Stark put an ostrich in an emu enclosure. According to the suit, "the emus killed the ostrich and the ostrich's body was left to rot inside the emu enclosure for multiple days."
- At an animal show in spring 2018, Stark was bit by a teething tiger cub while playing with it. "Stark threw the cub on the ground, kicked it, and repeatedly stomped on it," the suit reads.
- In July 2019, Stark attempted to transport about 100 animals to Oklahoma where he'd planned to launch a for-profit zoo. "Stark placed approximately 100 animals in a 28-foot enclosed trailer with no water, no air conditioning, and no air circulation," the lawsuit says. "By the time Stark arrived in Oklahoma, over 30 animals had died in the trailer and several others sustained heat-related injuries."
Additionally, a 183-page report written by the U.S. Department of Agriculture says Stark, over the years, has harassed federal inspectors, failed to provide proper veterinary care to some sick or dying animals, and even beat a young leopard to death with a baseball bat.
In the Indianapolis hearing, the state asked the judge for an agreement that would ensure that:
- no animals are transferred from the zoo during the duration of the lawsuit.
- animals have access to food and care.
- the state be given immediate access to inspect the zoo.
The access provision caused an impasse between Stark and the state.
Stark argued an “army” of inspectors would spook animals.
The state argued a well-staffed inspection, complete with law enforcement to protect inspectors from the often profane and sometimes erratic Stark, is vital to making sure animals are safe and accounted for.
During the hearing, former Wildlife in Need volunteers testified about horrific conditions at Wildlife in Need.
And the CEO of the Indianapolis Zoo said he has big concerns about the zoo animals’ and volunteers’ welfare and safety after hearing stories of stomped tigers and cages caked with feces.
Some of the evidence the state submitted to the judge included profane statements Stark made to WDRB News and testimony about conditions WDRB documented at the zoo during a recent tour.
Stark argued against the claims and said he’s not perfect but loves his animals through and through.
The judge promised a decision to both parties by Monday morning.
