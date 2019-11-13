JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The trial continued Wednesday for a man accused of shooting an Indiana state trooper at a traffic stop.
Oscar Kays faces charges including attempted murder of a police officer. He was 79 when police say he shot Trooper Morgenn Evans during a traffic stop in December 2017. The trooper's head was skimmed by the bullet.
Police say Evans pulled Kays over, suspecting him of driving under the influence. During their interaction, Kays started firing a handgun, and a shot grazed Evans in the head.
Evans did fire back, but Kays got away and drove to his home in Jeffersonville, where he was eventually arrested.
The bench trial began Tuesday, with Evans becoming emotional during his testimony as he told the court he didn't know if he was going to live or die that night.
On Wednesday, Dr. Wayne Herner, a psychologist, testified that he administered several tests on Kays in January. Herner told the court he believes Kays has a type of dementia, based on his behavior. He also testified that Kays laughs at inappropriate times and has no verbal filter.
To be exact, Herner said he believes Kays has "behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia."
"He's responding in the moment, rather than thinking things through," Herner said.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Merritt Toomey also took the stand, discussing the scene at Kays' home that night.
Closing arguments wrapped up a little after noon, with Kays' attorney stating his actions were the result of dementia, not the intent to kill. Prosecutors said they don't have to prove the intent to kill to get a conviction.
The judge said he will need time to reach his decision. If he hasn't made a ruling by 4:30 p.m., court will adjourn until Thursday.
Because this is a bench trial, the judge will decide whether or not Kays is guilty.
