LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville students living at the Bellamy Louisville apartments were told Tuesday they had to move out.
Those students are now in limbo as they fight the apartment complex in court. On Tuesday morning, they took part in a courtroom hearing in an effort to stop the complex from making them move. During the hearing, an attorney for the tenants made his case for the students to remain. The complex did not send a representative to the hearing.
The judge will eventually rule on the case.
"No decision made, but I think we're heading in the direction that the plaintiffs want, which is to keep their home," said Danny Matlock, the students' attorney.
A month ago, Bellamy Louisville, an apartment complex near UofL's campus, gave a 30-day notice for tenants to move out. Even tenants with leases that go past July were told to move out by July 26.
Georgia-based company Caliber Living confirmed it was forcing everyone out to start renovations. It said it was helping tenants find other housing options.
Matlock said tenants have been faced with issues such as a lack of hot water and broken air conditioning. He said these problems haven't been fixed, despite multiple requests, and students are now faced with the challenge of finding new homes.
"The biggest kind of frustration in this whole case has been I have clients who don't have a secondary place lined up," Matlock said. "And as a father of one, that's scary."
The complex was directly affiliated with UofL for many years, but the school said that affiliation ended in 2019.
Matlock said if tenants have a valid lease with terms that run past Tuesday, they don't have to move — at least until the judge makes a ruling.
The owner of the apartment complex hasn't responded to a request for comment.
Related Stories:
- Bellamy residents file suit asking Louisville judge to grant order stopping complex from moving them out
- Bellamy's kicking tenants to curb 'outrageous' and illegal, attorney says
- Owner cites renovations as reason apartment complex near UofL needs to close
- Large apartment complex near U of L 'closing its doors' next month
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.