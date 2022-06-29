LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Live music, food trucks and fireworks highlight the annual July 4 celebration Monday at Waterfront Park in Louisville.
In a news release Wednesday, the park said family activities will run from 5-9 p.m., followed by the fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. The park said several community organizations will host activities centered around science, music, art and nature. First responders will also be on site to meet with kids and show off antique and modern equipment. There will also be face-painting, balloon art and bounce houses.
Entrance to the park is free.
Below is the schedule of bands on the main stage, which will sit on the river east of the Great Lawn:
- 5 p.m.: UAW Color Guard
- 5:10 p.m.: Ripple Effects Awards Presentation
- 5:30 p.m.: DJ Always
- 6 p.m.: Casey Powell
- 7 p.m.: DJ Always
- 7:30 p.m.: Zaniah
- 8:30 p.m.: DJ Always
- 9 p.m.: Freekbass
- 9:45 p.m.: Fireworks!
Prohibited items for the night include:
- Glass
- Coolers
- Fireworks
- Pets
- Outside food and alcohol
- Amplification devices
- Signage larger than 24" x 24"
- Bicycling and skateboarding inside the event
- Unopened bottles of water
The Louisville Bats play the St. Paul Saints at 7:05 p.m., and the team partnered with the park for the fireworks show.
The Belle of Louisville will also host a cruise during the fireworks show. To purchase tickets, click here.
