Louisville, Ky (WDRB) Two months after House of Boom is ordered to pay nearly half a million dollars to a Louisville man, the case is being settled.
Injuries from trampolines are causing a jump in cases for local doctors. Norton Children's Orthopedics of Louisville sees trampoline injuries daily.
Dr. Josh Meier shows an x-ray and says, "The knee cap is out of position. The entire knee is dislocated. This was a trampoline injury." He says, "There's no way to really make it a lot safer."
When talking about trampoline parks, Meier says, "I don't recommend it.
It's something that''s a difficult conversation with parents."
When asked why trampoline parks are more dangerous that backyard trampolines, Meier says, "Having been to a few of them, I think the number of trampolines and the number of kids and sometimes adults on them definitely plays a role."
In April, a Louisville man won a lawsuit against House of Boom. A Jefferson Circuit Court jury awarded Andrew Followell nearly half a million dollars in damages.
Followell filed his civil lawsuit after saying he hurt his back at the trampoline park in January 2016.
Followell says, "It gives me anxiety and it's frustrating to do things and I can't, just mundane things like trying to do the dishes is sometimes an obstacle."
Surveillance video shows Followell crawling across the floor after being injured. Followell says he jumped off of a ledge onto a trampoline, bounced one time in the air and hit one of 2 punching bags that were hanging from House of Boom's ceiling.
House of Boom's attorney asks, " When you went over to the ledge with 2 punching bags what were you intending to do sir?" Followell says, "I was going to jump off the ledge onto the trampoline."
It was during "Club Boom." in the dark.. with strobe lights, black lights and flashing lights. He then says he fell on padded metal, injuring his back. The 28 year old has seen numerous doctors since then.
Followell says, "They gave me a back brace. "
While the jury ruled in Followell's favor in April, House of Boom wasn't jumping to pay. Court documents show House of boom filed a motion to have the verdict overturned or for a new trial. CircusTrix, the parent company of House of Boom says it's not commenting.
The case was scheduled to go back to court this week, but the hearing was cancelled.. as court documents say "a full settlement agreement between the parties has been reached." Just how much money will be paid to Followell hasn't been released.
WDRB found 6 other lawsuits against Louisville's House of Boom since 2015.
Some have been dismissed, others are pending. Shaun Elton says he's now paralyzed after jumping in the foam pit in January 2017. He was there with his children and friends to celebrate a birthday party. He never signed the participation agreement.
Other lawsuits cite injuries from House of Boom. One attorney saying the child injuries including a broken ankle.
Meier says, "I think the safest ways you can be on a trampoline are by yourself, nobody double bouncing. Multiple people on a trampoline has been shown to increase the risk of injury which is difficult to do at a trampoline park."
For Folllowell, he's not sure what the future holds with his back injuries.
He says he's already missed out on family time because of the pain. He says, "If I decide to start a family, am I going to be able to play with my kids?"
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.