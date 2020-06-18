LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Louisville leaders, activists and organizers hope this year's celebration of Juneteenth will be one that not only recognizes perseverance, but educates the community.
Friday marks 155 years of celebration of Juneteenth, an annual holiday that occurs every June 19.
The holiday is rooted in the day when the last slaves were freed in Texas. Though President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation that freed all slaves on Jan. 1, 1863, word traveled slowly to Texas. On June 19, a general read aloud the orders in Galveston and officially freed the country's last slaves.
"It was against the law to read, it was against the law for slaves to do a lot of things," said community activist Vincel Anthony. "So they didn't know unless someone came and told them, 'Hey, you're free.'"
Anthony works with the United Black Men's Ministry in Louisville. The group plans a massive event Friday that will include speakers from area faith organizations, state Sen. Gerald Neal and Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds.
"The emphasis is that it's a celebration," Anthony said. "It's a perseverance story. That's what's at its core."
He said the celebration is especially important this year.
Given the recent events and calls for systemic change in Louisville and around the country, organizers and activists in Louisville hope Friday's celebration will be as much about celebration as about education.
"You're getting a chance to see some of our culture," Anthony said. "That compliments what's taking place in this country in general, what it's like to be an African-American male when a police officer pulls me over, or when I'm traveling through a neighborhood and have an issue with just jogging."
The United Black Men's Ministry event will happen at 7 p.m. at Bates Memorial Baptist Church on 620 Lampton St.
Another event, at 1718 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., will begin at 2 p.m.
