LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- WDRB was proud to partner with Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana for its annual Business Hall of Fame awards Thursday evening.
The awards honor professional and philanthropic contributions of the region’s outstanding business leaders.
This year’s recipients:
- The late George Garvin Brown, founder of Brown-Forman Corp.
- Russell F. Cox, president and CEO of Norton Healthcare.
- Olivia F. Kirtley, corporate director and consultant.
- Larry W. Myers, president and CEO of First Savings Bank.
JAKY provides financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship programs for kids. The event directly benefits those programs.
JAKY President Debra Hoffer said, “We hope that every child that we serve will grow up and have a chance to be one of our hall of fame laureates. They are the best, most giving, most successful individuals in our community."
WDRB President and General Manager Dale Woods also spoke at the event.
