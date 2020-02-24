LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in Louisville have a new way to learn about the hospitality industry, thanks to a new partnership between Junior Achievement and the Louisville Marriott Downtown.
JA's Biztown and Finance Park will each have a new Marriott storefront at the hotel, allowing students to experience job duties and salaries of various hospitality jobs in a real hotel setting. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to officially open the storefronts.
Anna Sawyer, director of experiential learning for Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana, said students interested in pursuing a career in the hospitality industry learn a lot from the program that provides hands-on experience in a real-world environment.
"They find out what their job title is, how did they get there, what kind of education they need," Sawyer said. "That's one of the reasons we love Marriott coming here -- it shows what other jobs are available in this business."
Mayor Fischer added that it's important for children to gain experience in careers that are available to them without leaving their hometown.
