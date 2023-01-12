LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will present his first Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award on Sunday at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Whitney Hall.
This year's recipients are WAVE 3 news anchor Dawne Gee and former Louisville basketball star Junior Bridgeman.
Recipients of the award are chosen because they best demonstrate the ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King. Not only does the ceremony recognize this year's recipients but it also celebrates and honors past recipients.
In addition to the awards presentation, there will live performances by Keen Dance, Young Prodigys and Redline Performing Arts to name a few. Erica Denise will be performing during the preshow and River City Drum Corp's Drumline for the post show.
This event is free and open to the public with free parking available at the Kentucky Center garage.
