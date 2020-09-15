JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jurors spent part of Tuesday morning reviewing more than three hours of police interviews in the second murder trial of a southern Indiana man accused murdering and dismembering his ex-girlfriend then eating parts of her organs.
Prosecutors say Joseph Oberhansley raped and murdered his ex-girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton, in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, 2016. According to court documents, he allegedly removed, cooked and ate some of her organs before he was arrested.
Earlier Tuesday, Jeffersonville Detective Isaac Parker testified that during the interview at the Jeffersonville Police station, Oberhansley first denied any involvement in the killing of Blanton but then later admitted to her murder and eating parts of her body.
This is the third day of testimony in the trial that's being held in Clark County with jurors from Allen County because of the publicity the case has received since 2016.
On Monday, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull questioned Tammy Jo Blanton's co-worker of six years, Tessa Shepherd. She said she thought Oberhansley answered Blanton's phone when she called to check on her. Shepherd also said Oberhansley had been raping her, even though they had recently attended a family function together.
A Jeffersonville Police officer called to the scene on the day Blanton was killed told jurors Oberhansley was reaching for his rear pocket as officers were arresting him. Officers said they pinned Oberhansley on a bench and retrieved a combination knife and brass knuckle device from his pocket that had blood and blonde hair on it. A bloody screwdriver and tongs were also entered as evidence. Officers said they found Blanton's body in her bathtub, under a shower curtain.
Oberhansley was originally set to stand trial in August 2019, but the proceedings ended in a mistrial during the first day of testimony. Oberhansley was found incompetent for a second trial in January, after evaluations by two psychologists, and was sent to Logansport State Hospital. It was later determined that his competency had been restored during a second stay there.
Oberhansley is charged with murder, rape, abuse of a corpse and burglary. If convicted he could be sentenced to life in prison.
