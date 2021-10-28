LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jurors in the trial of Roger Burdette, who crashed into a Louisville Metro Police officer and killed her, are expected to get an up-close look Thursday at her car.
Burdette is facing a murder charge for the wreck that killed LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht. It happened on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville on Christmas Eve 2018.
During the first two days of the trial, prosecutors claim two types of drugs in Burdette's system are part of the reason he crashed into Megendoht's car.
First on the stand Thursday was Dr. James Davis, a toxicologist called by prosecutors. But he said he was unable to say Burdette was affected by the drugs.
Prosecutor: "You also cant tell this jury that Mr. Burdette was impaired on this day, right?
Davis: "No, ma'am. That's for the jury to decide."
Prosecutor: "You won't say what caused this accident to occur?"
Davis: "That's right. I do not know."
Megendoht's cruiser and the 18-wheeler Burdette was driving were brought to the courthouse around noon Thursday for jurors to see for themselves.
This story will be updated.
