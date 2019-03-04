LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man originally charged with murdering someone in broad daylight is now a free man.
Jurors found Deandre Williams not guilty Friday after a four-day trial. He was accused in the August 2017 shooting death of Robert Leachman.
Leachman was gunned down on Aug. 2, 2017, in the 1200 block of Brashear Drive near South 13th Street outside the Parkway Place Housing complex. It was the sixth murder at the housing complex during 2017.
Despite being charged with murder, Judge Sean Delahanty allowed Williams to remain on home incarceration after noting that the arrest citation contained no details.
"There is a presumption of innocence, fundamental to American society," Delahanty said before granting HIP. "He is presumed to be innocent. Even though he has confessed to shooting him, there are defenses. Perhaps this death occurred in self defense. I have no idea."
A few days later, Williams was taken back into police custody and held on a $100,000 bond.
