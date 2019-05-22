LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was found not guilty by a jury on Tuesday of assaulting a handcuffed teen on Feb. 2, 2018.
After a two-day trial, a Jefferson District Court jury acquitted Officer Lonzo McConico on one charge of misdemeanor assault.
“He’s relieved that the jury was able to see that his actions were justified," said attorney Steve Schroering, who represents McConico.
The officer has been on administrative leave since he was charged after arresting 18-year-old Tanner Brown on Feb. 2, 2008 outside the Old Louisville Tavern on South Fourth Street.
A cell phone video showed the officer throw Brown to the ground while he was handcuffed.
A grand indicted McConico on a misdemeanor charge instead of a felony based on the severity of Brown's injuries.
