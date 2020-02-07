LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A jury has convicted a Louisville man in connection with a 2017 murder.
The jury found Scott Seaman guilty of murder Friday in the death of Michael Dow, 46, who was shot multiple times and killed in Fern Creek on June 11, 2017. Police said Seaman shot Dow in the back and left him to die in the street.
Dow's body was found in the middle of Cedar Lake Drive, near Bardstown Road and Interstate 265.
Dow's sister told WDRB News her brother was walking to a store when he was shot. Ten minutes later, he was found dead.
The jury recommended Seaman serve 40 years in prison for crime. His sentencing is set for 10 a.m. April 6.
