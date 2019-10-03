LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The trial began this week for an LMPD lieutenant who is suing the city, claiming that a picture of another officer's genitals she received should have been classified as sexual harassment.
Lt. Jill Hume sued the department and city in December 2017 claiming that LMPD mishandled the investigation that involved her receiving a picture of a man “holding his erect penis and testicles." The trial in the case began Wednesday.
Hume said she received the photo from fellow LMPD Lt. Rob Shandle. Shandle does not deny that he sent the photo but said he sent it to the wrong person.
Hume reported it to her supervisor, who she said discouraged her from going forward with a formal complaint. She then used other means to file the formal complaint.
"I question, if I did this all over again, would I report it?" Hume said. "And I don't know that I would ... because everything that's gone on with it — the stress, the stigmas."
An internal investigation began, and Shandle was suspended for 20 days for conduct unbecoming but not sexual harassment. A no-contact order was given to Shandle, but Hume said he kept showing up at places she was.
However, according to LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, that's not a violation.
"From my perspective, contact is initiating conversation, making a phone or sending a text," Conrad said. "You're going to end up in the same room as long as there is not overt effort to go have a conversation or do something."
Hume is suing saying that her job and personal life were affected, because she believes Shandle sent her the picture on purpose, and that not enough was done to keep him away from her.
Closings statements are expected Friday, after which a jury will decide if Hume is entitled to any money.
