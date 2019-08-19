NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Potential jurors in the trial of murder suspect Joseph Oberhansley were informed on Monday that they would be sequestered, if selected to sit on the jury.
Oberhansley is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton, and eating her organs in Jeffersonville, Indiana in 2014.
Officials decided in order to find a fair jury, the selection process needed to move outside Clark County.
Jury selection from a pool of 60 people began Monday in Noblesville, Indiana, which is in Hamilton County, just north of Indianapolis. The selection process is expected to last about two days.
Judge Vicki Carmichael ruled Monday that the selected jury of 12 jurors and four alternates will be transported by bus to Clark County and sequestered for the duration of the trial, including weekends. The jury will also have no access to electronics. Family members can visit on Sunday afternoons, but will be monitored by deputies.
Since prosecutors are pursuing life without parole, many of the questions being posed to potential jurors involve their opinions on life imprisonment.
Carmichael read out the charges and asked if anyone has connections to anyone involved in the case. She also asked if anyone had heard about the case and if that would hinder them from participating as a juror. About a dozen hands were raised, saying they could still participate but have heard things. The judge also asked if anyone could not stay through the trial, and more than a dozen hands went up.
Oberhansley's attorney addressed the judge and renewed his motion to withdraw himself. Oberhansley has accused his attorney of misrepresenting him and evidence. The judge denied that motion. Oberhansley’s attorney then renewed an old motion regarding Oberhansley’s competency.
Last month, a Clark County, Indiana, judge ruled that Oberhansley was competent to stand trial and that the prosecution would not seek the death penalty. Throughout this case, Oberhansley has been vocal about not having any kind of mental illness.
On Monday, Oberhansley spoke to the judge and said he is concerned evidence will not be brought to light, because he does not trust his attorneys. He said there are expert witnesses he wants to have, but he hasn’t had enough time to come up with a strategy.
