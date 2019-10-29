LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has recommended two life sentences for a West Virginia man found guilty of two counts of murder in connection with a crash last October that left two teens dead and two others seriously injured.
Shawn Welsh, 37, was convicted Monday in Hardin County, and the jury made its recommendation on Tuesday. Circuit Judge Ken Howard may accept the jury's recommendation, or impose a lower sentence. Under Kentucky law, he cannot recommend a harsher penalty.
Welsh will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years.
According to court records Welsh was driving a stolen pickup truck on Oct. 20, 2018, when he tried to get away from police in Meade County. During the chase, he crossed into Radcliff and Vine Grove, before crashing into a car at US-31 and Battle Training Road.
Eighteen-year-old Jacob Barber and 17-year-old Katarina Peeters died in the crash, and two other teens were seriously injured. The group had just left a trunk-or-treat event.
Welsh's formal sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.
