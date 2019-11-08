LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has recommended the maximum sentence for a man who made child pornography while sexually abusing a 2-month-old child.
The jury found 27-year-old Dylan Minch of Richmond, Kentucky, guilty of use of a minor in a sexual performance, sexual abuse and 40 counts of possession of child pornography.
They recommended the state's maximum sentence of 70 years for Minch. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Minch is set to be formally sentenced next month.
