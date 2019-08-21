LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has been seated in the trial of a man accused of the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend nearly five years ago.
According to Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull, 15 jurors -- including three alternates -- were selected on Wednesday to serve on the murder trial of Joseph Oberhansley. The jury was seated after two full days of jury selection.
Those jurors are expected to report to court at 1:30 Wednesday afternoon to hear opening statements. The first witnesses in the case are scheduled to appear on Thursday.
The jurors are to be sequestered for the duration of the trial.
Joseph Oberhansley is accused of killing and dismembering Tammy Jo Blanton in her Jeffersonville home in September 2014. Court documents say he cooked and ate some of her organs. Because the high-profile case has received a lot of publicity since 2014, jurors were chosen from a pool of more than 120 prospective jurors in Noblesville, which is in Hamilton County, just north of Indianapolis.
"It's amazing how many of the jurors here heard of the case or had knowledge of the case, even this far north," Mull said during the selection process.
As he has done during many courtroom appearances, Oberhansley interrupted the proceedings Tuesday to introduce himself and express his dislike for his defense team.
It has taken nearly five years for Oberhansley to stand trial, partly because of questions about his mental capacity to assist in his own defense. He was hospitalized for more than six months at Logansport State Hospital after a judge ruled he wasn't capable of participating in the trial.
In 2019, a report was filed from Logansport certifying that Oberhansley was competent and he was released back to police custody. In July, a Clark County, Indiana, judge ruled he was competent to stand trial and that the prosecution would not seek the death penalty.
Clark County's former prosecutor had planned to seek the death penalty but Mull told the court in June he no longer planned to pursue it, saying in a filing that there was a high risk of the case being overturned on appeal due to Oberhansley's mental status. He also indicated that Oberhansley's attorneys agreed not to use mental health information in his defense, based on Oberhansley's refusal to use an insanity defense.
Obrhansley’s attorney, Brent Westerfeld, has tried to withdraw from the case more than once. Judge Vicki Carmichael denied his latest request during Monday's proceedings. Oberhansley has accused his attorney of misrepresenting him and evidence.
The trial could last through the end of August and into September.
